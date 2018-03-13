Baylor cruises past Wagner to NIT's second round - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor cruises past Wagner to NIT's second round

WACO, Texas (AP) - Manu Lecomte had no problems with the NIT's experimental 3-point line, hitting 5 of 8 from distance and scoring 24 points to help Baylor beat Wagner 80-59 in the first round on Tuesday night.

Baylor, a top-seed, made seven of its first 11 shots and held eight-seed Wagner to 3-of-23 shooting in the first quarter to take a 21-9 lead. After Wagner went on an 11-2 second-quarter run to pull to 29-22, Lecomte capped an 11-3 run with his fourth 3-pointer of the half to make it 40-25.

It was Lecomte's 10th 20-plus game of the season.

Nuni Omot's dunk off an alley-oop pass from Lecomte near midcourt came during a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter for a 65-45 lead.

Terry Maston had 13 points and eight rebounds for Baylor (19-14), which plays the winner of Wednesday's Nebraska-Mississippi State in the second round. Omot added 11 points and King McClure scored 10 with three of the Bears' 10 3-pointers.

Blake Francis made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Wagner (23-10). Romone Saunders had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Francis scored 20 of the Seahawks' first 32 points but Wagner trailed by 13.

  KSU women's tennis outlast Baylor

    No. 28 Baylor women's tennis saw its comeback bid fall short at No. 40 Kansas State, 4-3, at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Bears got off to a strong start, securing the doubles point. Sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk and freshman Dominika Sujova topped Maria Linares and Rosanna Maffei, 6-1, and freshman Georgia Testa and senior Theresa Van Zyl bested Anna Turco and Ines Mesquita, 6-3, to earn the advantage. The Wildcats came fighting back, winning No. 4...
  UMHB falters against (5) Trinity

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team fell behind early and could not generate enough offense to overcome the deficit in a 9-0 loss to 5th-ranked Trinity University Tuesday in San Antonio. The Cru drops to 5-10 on the season with the loss. The Tigers improve to 11-1 on the year with the victory. The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. Another sacrifice fly opened the scoring in the bottom of the second and Trinity added three...
