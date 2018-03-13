UMHB falters against (5) Trinity - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB falters against (5) Trinity

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team fell behind early and could not generate enough offense to overcome the deficit in a 9-0 loss to 5th-ranked Trinity University Tuesday in San Antonio. The Cru drops to 5-10 on the season with the loss. The Tigers improve to 11-1 on the year with the victory.



The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. Another sacrifice fly opened the scoring in the bottom of the second and Trinity added three more runs on a single, walk and hit batter with the bases loaded to stretch it to 5-0 after two innings. The Tigers tacked on three more runs on back-to-back-to-back RBI hits in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead to 8-0. Another sacrifice fly made it 9-0 Trinity after seven innings. That was enough as the Cru offense was limited to two base hits and five total base runners in the contest.



Garrett Gonzales took the loss for UMHB after being charged with five earned run in his first collegiate pitching start to go to 0-1 on the season. Holden Nix (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers after holding the Cru scoreless on two hits in seven innings of work. He struck out five and walked just one. Logan Morrison, Jake Martin and Blake Frampton all had two hits apiece for Trinity. Austin Blanford and Max Conway had the UMHB hits.



The Cru will now return home to open a six-game home stand on Wednesday. UMHB will take on Blackburn College in a 6:00 PM start that day before facing Millikin University in a 2:00 PM first pitch on Thursday. The Cru will then host LeTourneau University for a three-game American Southwest Conference series this weekend at Red Murff Field.

