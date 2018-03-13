Police search for man accused of robbing Lorena credit union

Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
Midway High School students are planning to walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes to remember the 17 victims of the Florida shooting on Feb. 14.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorena credit union.More >>
