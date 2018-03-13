Police search for man accused of robbing Lorena credit union - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police search for man accused of robbing Lorena credit union

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local credit union. (Source: Lorena police) Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local credit union. (Source: Lorena police)
LORENA, TX (KXXV) -

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorena credit union. 

Lorena police said the incident happened on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the GENCO Federal Credit Union at 230 N. Frontage Road. Police said the suspect gave the teller a note demanding money. The suspect got away in a late 1990's green vehicle heading south on the frontage road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lorena police at 254-857-9614. 

