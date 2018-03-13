Former county treasurer pleaded guilty to third-degree felony

The former Milam County treasurer pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. (Source: Milam County Jail)

A former Milam County Treasurer pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

The Milam County DA's office said that Donna Orsag, 57, pled guilty at the 20th Judicial District Court.

Orsag resigned from the position in September after allegations of theft were made against her. She had entered office in January of 2013.

The state is asking for Orsag to be confined in the Institutional Division of TDCJ, five years probation and a $10,000 fine.

The investigation was led by Chief Deputy Chris White.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1.

