Former county treasurer pleaded guilty to third-degree felony - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Former county treasurer pleaded guilty to third-degree felony

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The former Milam County treasurer pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. (Source: Milam County Jail) The former Milam County treasurer pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. (Source: Milam County Jail)
MILAM COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A former Milam County Treasurer pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. 

The Milam County DA's office said that Donna Orsag, 57, pled guilty at the 20th Judicial District Court. 

Orsag resigned from the position in September after allegations of theft were made against her. She had entered office in January of 2013. 

The state is asking for Orsag to be confined in the Institutional Division of TDCJ, five years probation and a $10,000 fine. 

The investigation was led by Chief Deputy Chris White. 

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 of 3 families targeted by package bombs knew each other

    2 of 3 families targeted by package bombs knew each other

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:31:30 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:52:36 GMT
    (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...

    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

    More >>

    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

    More >>

  • Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

    Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:41:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:46:18 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

    Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

    Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:11:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:45:42 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly