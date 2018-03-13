Big 12 tennis tabs Baylor's Peterson for POTW

Following a big Monday victory in singles play, Baylor men’s tennis sophomore Bjoern Petersen was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

It is the first time Petersen has won a weekly honor in his career and the second time a Bear has been recognized in 2018.

66th-ranked Petersen collected the highest ranked win of his career as he handed Columbia’s ninth-ranked Victor Pham his first loss of the dual-match season in three sets, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4.

His win at the top of the lineup helped BU clinch Monday’s 4-2 win over then-No. 11 Columbia and pushed BU’s winning streak to six.

Petersen is now 9-7 this season and 6-5 in dual matches with two wins over ranked opponents. Before Monday, his highest ranked win was a 6-4, 6-3 victory over then-No. 21 Wayne Montgomery at the Oracle ITA Fall National Championships on Nov. 1, 2017.

Petersen’s award is Baylor's 45th Big 12 weekly honor since 2000. Petersen is one of 20 different Bears to be recognized in that stretch.

Heading to the west coast this week, Baylor will compete at the BNP Paribas Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge on March 16-18 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif.