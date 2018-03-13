McLennan touts 18 All-Academic selections

Eighteen McLennan Community College student-athletes have been named to the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) All-Academic Team.

To qualify, student-athletes must have completed three semesters with a minimum of 36 hours of college credit and have a GPA of 3.25 or higher while participating and lettering in at least one season of a varsity-level sport. McLennan’s honorees, by sport, are:

Baseball – Josh Breaux, Mitchell Caskey, Logan Freeman, Connor Heffron, Keaton Milford, Jackson Nichols, Griffin Paxton and Nick Thornquist

Basketball (Women) – Patrickia Daily and Colandria Haynes

Golf (Women) – Makenna Davidson, Joely Henderson and Alejandra Rodriguez

Golf (Men) – Alex Isakson, Brendan Johnson, July Latimer and Judd Tilson

Softball – Maddie Warhol