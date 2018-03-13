McLennan touts 18 All-Academic selections

Following a big Monday victory in singles play, Baylor men’s tennis sophomore Bjoern Petersen was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Following a big Monday victory in singles play, Baylor men’s tennis sophomore Bjoern Petersen was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Eighteen McLennan Community College student-athletes have been named to the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) All-Academic Team.More >>
Eighteen McLennan Community College student-athletes have been named to the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) All-Academic Team.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders golf team is No. 2 in in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. McLennan received 54 points in the poll, three points behind top-ranked Indian Hills (Iowa) with 57.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders golf team is No. 2 in in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. McLennan received 54 points in the poll, three points behind top-ranked Indian Hills (Iowa) with 57.More >>
The sophomore from Oklahoma City averaged 12.7 points per game and led the Highlanders with 6.5 rebounds per game.More >>
The sophomore from Oklahoma City averaged 12.7 points per game and led the Highlanders with 6.5 rebounds per game.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Kendall Rollins has been named to the D3hoops.com All-Region Teams announced Tuesday, March 13th.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Kendall Rollins has been named to the D3hoops.com All-Region Teams announced Tuesday, March 13th.More >>