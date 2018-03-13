UMHB women's hoops earn All-region honoree

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Kendall Rollins has been named to the D3hoops.com All-Region Teams announced Tuesday, March 13th. Rollins was voted to the All-South Region Third Team as a guard.

Rollins, a sophomore from Tompkins High School, averaged 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season. She added 40 assists and 40 steals while hitting a team-high 39 three-pointers. Rollins recorded seven double-doubles on the year. She was named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Year and also earned spots on the ASC All-Conference Team and ASC All-West Division First Team.

The Cru women finished 23-5 overall and won the ASC West Division with a 14-3 league record. UMHB advanced to the ASC Championship Game before falling to East Texas Baptist 71-70.