Midway ISD: Students participating in walkout in remembrance of Florida victims won't be sanctioned

Midway High School students are planning to walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes to remember the 17 victims of the Florida shooting on Feb. 14.

The event also aims to get the attention from lawmakers and push for gun control.

The walkout is part of a national event that students will be participating in their own schools.

Midway ISD recently sent a letter to parents letting them know about the event, which they say will not be sanctioned by the administration. The district said that they also have events planned in the classrooms for the students who will not be participating in the walkout.

Below you can find the letter sent to parents by the Midway ISD administration:

Good afternoon, Midway students and families,



Tomorrow marks one month from the Parkland, Florida tragedy that has affected all of us in the school community. Midway High School will pause for a brief moment of silence in the classrooms and read aloud the names of the lives lost at 10:00 a.m. We will then have students spend just a few minutes of their morning completing a Midway High School campus safety survey in their 3rd period class. We are collecting insight and reflection from our students in regards to our specific campus safety protocols and procedures. We encourage our students to give us honest feedback after we take a few moments and recognize the lives lost in Florida.



Recently, I have been in conversations with several students that have planned a student walkout in correlation with national efforts promoted through social media. Our top priority is to support the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students while at the same time maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment. Although the walkout is student-led and not Midway-sanctioned, we respect our students having the opportunity to share their voice in light of recent events in Florida.



Please know students can contact me or any school administrator at any time. I highly encourage you to talk to your child(ren) about how they may be feeling about the recent events that happened in Florida and the importance of expressing their thoughts appropriately at school. It’s important to emphasize that disorderly conduct that disrupts school operations is not acceptable and will be handled compassionately but firmly in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.



Thank you for your cooperation as partners in the education of your child(ren). At Midway High School, we do not take this responsibility lightly.

Two students from one of the Waco middle schools are planning to participate in the walkout.

"Students who leave school to participate will be counted absent, and that absence would be unexcused. We would encourage students thinking about participating to talk with their parents about that and for students and parents to make that decision together. Parents and students with questions about the specific consequences of unexcused absences should contact their campus principal or consult the Waco ISD Student Code of Conduct," Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.