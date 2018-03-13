Police search for man suspected of burglarizing learning center

The burglary happened on March 10. (Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Police said this man took property from the Children's Treehouse Learning Center. (Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Killeen police are searching for a man who they say burglarized the Children's Treehouse Learning Center on March 10.

Bell County Crime Stoppers said the suspect stole property from the center.

If you have any information on the man pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

