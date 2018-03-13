QUIZ: What Texas food matches your soul?

Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:11:20 GMT
Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-13 15:03:23 GMT
Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.
Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:31:30 GMT
Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-03-13 14:56:41 GMT
(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.
Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-03-13 14:52:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>