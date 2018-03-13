Prescribed burning to take place on Fort Hood - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Prescribed burning to take place on Fort Hood

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

Fort Hood Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting prescribed burning that will cause large amounts of smoke in the area on Tuesday.

Officials said the burns are approximately 30 piles of brush across the street from Fire Station 2. 

The burning will take place on the west side of the post. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

