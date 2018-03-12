BU men's tennis upsets (11) Columbia

In a battle that came down to the final two singles matches, 24th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis captured a 4-2 upset win over No. 11 Columbia Monday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

BU improves to 10-0 at home this season and stretches its current winning streak to six consecutive matches dating back to Feb. 18.

In doubles play, Sven Lah and Roy Smith found the first victory of the day with a 6-2 win over Adam Ambrozy and Michal Rolski at the No. 3 spot. Then, Akos Kotorman and Constantin Frantzen clinched the doubles point when they defeated No. 23 Jack Lin and William Matheson on court two, 6-3.

In singles play, No. 42 Johannes Schretter defeated Jack Lin 6-4, 6-0 on court three to put the Bears up 2-0. Shortly after that, freshman Roy Smith prevailed against Austen Huang at the No. 5 spot for the 3-0 match lead, 6-2, 7-5.

Columbia gained some momentum as the Bears dropped two singles matches with Sven Lah falling to Adam Ambrozy on court four, 6-4, 6-4, and Matias Soto dropping a 7-6(8), 6-1 decision to Jackie Tang at the No. 2 spot.

With Will Little leading his match, 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-0 on court six, No. 66 Bjoern Petersen sealed the match by handing No. 9 Victor Pham his first dual-match loss at the top of the lineup, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4.