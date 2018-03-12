Aggie women earn NCAA tournament four seed

Texas A&M women’s basketball was selected to its 13th straight NCAA Tournament on Monday night, earning a No. 4 seed and the right to host First-and-Second Round games in Reed Arena, starting the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16 against Drake at 1:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2.

This marks the fifth time in seven years that Texas A&M has hosted First and Second Round games, and the 10th time in the past 12 seasons that Texas A&M has earned a Top 4-seed in the Big Dance. Texas A&M has been seeded sixth-or-better in all 13 of their consecutive tournament appearances.

The Aggies (24-9) enter the 64-team tournament as a 4-seed in the Spokane Regional, as an at-large selection. Texas A&M opens the tournament against 13-seed Drake, the automatic qualifier from the Missouri Valley Conference.

Reed Arena also welcomes 5-seed DePaul, the automatic qualifier out of the Big East and Oklahoma, an at-large selection, and one of the last four teams in the field, from the Big 12. The winner of that game, which tips at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, faces the Texas A&M-Drake winner in the Second Round on Sunday, March 18 inside Reed Arena.

The winner of the College Station First-and-Second Round site faces the winner of the Notre Dame First-and-Second Round site that features Notre Dame, South Dakota State, Villanova and Cal State Northridge in the Spokane Regional on March 24.

The Aggies are one of eight schools to have qualified for at least 13 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, joining Baylor, Connecticut, DePaul, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, and Tennessee.