Baylor women's basketball earns NCAA two seed

The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears (31-1) secured the No. 2 seed and will face the 15th-seeded Grambling (19-13) on Friday, March 16 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, the NCAA announced Monday evening. Joining Baylor and Grambling in the NCAA Tournament First Round action in Waco are seventh-seeded Michigan (Record) and 10th-seeded Northern Colorado (Record).

The Baylor/Grambling game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. (CT), while the Michigan/Northern Colorado contest will begin at 4 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.

The Lady Bears are making their 15th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 17th overall, all coming under the direction of 18th-year head coach Kim Mulkey. Baylor, which compiled a 31-1 record on the season and earned the Big 12 regular season title with a perfect 18-0 mark, owns a 42-14 (.750) record in NCAA Tournament action.

The program has advanced to three Final Fours (2005, 2010, 2012), which have resulted in two NCAA Championships in 2005 and 2012. In each of the last four seasons and five times all-time, the Lady Bears have ended the season in the Elite Eight.

First round winners will meet in the second round on Sunday, March 18, with the winner advancing to the Lexington Regional on Friday, March 23 and Sunday, March 25 at Rupp Arena.

The 2018 Women’s Final Four will be played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. National semifinals will be held on Friday, March 30 at 6 p.m. (CT) and 8:30 p.m., with the national championship game taking place on Sunday, April 1 at 5 p.m.

First and Second Round NCAA Tournament tickets are on sale now through the Baylor Ticket Office online at www.baylorbears.com/tickets, by phone at 254-710-1000 or in person at the Baylor Ticket Office at the Ferrell Center.

All-session tickets are $35, single session tickets are $20, group tickets are $10 (groups of 10+) and student and staff tickets are $5. Every person, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter the facility.