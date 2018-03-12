Trailer carrying vehicles flips over at Bucee's - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Trailer carrying vehicles flips over at Bucee's

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
There were no reported injuries. (Source: Madisonville Police Department)
(Source: Madisonville Police Department) (Source: Madisonville Police Department)
MADISON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Madisonville Police Department posted on Facebook that a trailer carrying vehicles flipped over in the entrance to Bucee's in Madisonville Monday. 

There were no reported injuries.

