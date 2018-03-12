MCC baseball takes down top ranked San Jac - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC baseball takes down top ranked San Jac

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 9 McLennan Highlanders cruised to an 11-3 victory over the No. 1 San Jacinto Gators this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

San Jac began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Alerick Soularie drew a walk, moved to second on a single by Sergio Macias and scored on a single by Peter Zimmerman.

McLennan tied the game with a run in the bottom of the inning. Aidan Shepardson and Josh Breaux both singled and advanced on a ground out by Keaton Milford. Thomas Santos drew a walk to load the bases. Nick Thornquist also drew a walk, bringing Shepardson in to score.

The Gators took the lead with two runs in the top of the second. Jordan Myrow walked, moved to second on a sacrifice by Andres Sosa, advanced to third on a Highlander error and scored on a wild pitch. Soularie then walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Matt Goodheart.

The Highlanders took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Mitchell Caskey walked, George Callil singled and Shepardson walked to load the bases. Breaux followed with a single to score Caskey and Callil. Breaux moved to second on an overthrow and Milford doubled to score Shepardson and Breaux. Santos then singled to score Milford.

McLennan added another two runs in the fourth. Shepardson walked and moved around to third on a San Jac error that put Breaux on first. Milford followed with a sacrifice fly to score Shepardson. A ground out by Santos moved Breaux to second. Breaux then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Thornquist.

Another Highlander run scored in the sixth. Breaux walked, Milford was hit by the pitch and Santos bunted for a single to load the bases. Breaux then scored on a wild pitch.

McLennan rounded out the scoring with two runs in the eighth. Breaux singled, and Milford and Thornquist both walked to load the bases. Chase Sortor followed with a fielder’s choice to score Breaux, and Milford scored on a single by Caskey.

The Highlanders will return to the field Monday, March 19, in a 2 p.m. ballgame at Wharton.

    In a battle that came down to the final two singles matches, 24th-ranked Baylor men's tennis captured a 4-2 upset win over No. 11 Columbia Monday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center. BU improves to 10-0 at home this season and stretches its current winning streak to six consecutive matches dating back to Feb. 18. In doubles play, Sven Lah and Roy Smith found the first victory of the day with a 6-2 win over Adam Ambrozy and Michal Rolski at the No. 3 spot. Then, Akos K...More >>
    Texas A&M women's basketball was selected to its 13th straight NCAA Tournament on Monday night, earning a No. 4 seed and the right to host First-and-Second Round games in Reed Arena, starting the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16 against Drake at 1:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2. This marks the fifth time in seven years that Texas A&M has hosted First and Second Round games, and the 10th time in the past 12 seasons that Texas A&M has earned a To...More >>
    The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears (31-1) secured the No. 2 seed and will face the 15th-seeded Grambling (19-13) on Friday, March 16 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, the NCAA announced Monday evening. Joining Baylor and Grambling in the NCAA Tournament First Round action in Waco are seventh-seeded Michigan (Record) and 10th-seeded Northern Colorado (Record). The Baylor/Grambling game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. (CT), while the Michigan/Northern Colorado contest will begin a...More >>
