Baylor baseball hosts ranked Sam Houston State

WACO, TX (KXXV) -
Baylor baseball continues its season-long, seven-game home stand with a 6:35 p.m. CT game Tuesday vs. No. 22 Sam Houston State at Baylor Ballpark.
All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.