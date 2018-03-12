Baylor baseball hosts ranked Sam Houston State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball hosts ranked Sam Houston State

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball continues its season-long, seven-game home stand with a 6:35 p.m. CT game Tuesday vs. No. 22 Sam Houston State at Baylor Ballpark.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • BU men's tennis upsets (11) Columbia

    BU men's tennis upsets (11) Columbia

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:28:57 GMT
    In a battle that came down to the final two singles matches, 24th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis captured a 4-2 upset win over No. 11 Columbia Monday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center. BU improves to 10-0 at home this season and stretches its current winning streak to six consecutive matches dating back to Feb. 18. In doubles play, Sven Lah and Roy Smith found the first victory of the day with a 6-2 win over Adam Ambrozy and Michal Rolski at the No. 3 spot. Then, Akos K...More >>
    In a battle that came down to the final two singles matches, 24th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis captured a 4-2 upset win over No. 11 Columbia Monday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center. BU improves to 10-0 at home this season and stretches its current winning streak to six consecutive matches dating back to Feb. 18. In doubles play, Sven Lah and Roy Smith found the first victory of the day with a 6-2 win over Adam Ambrozy and Michal Rolski at the No. 3 spot. Then, Akos K...More >>

  • Aggie women earn NCAA tournament four seed

    Aggie women earn NCAA tournament four seed

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:27:11 GMT
    Texas A&M women’s basketball was selected to its 13th straight NCAA Tournament on Monday night, earning a No. 4 seed and the right to host First-and-Second Round games in Reed Arena, starting the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16 against Drake at 1:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2. This marks the fifth time in seven years that Texas A&M has hosted First and Second Round games, and the 10th time in the past 12 seasons that Texas A&M has earned a To...More >>
    Texas A&M women’s basketball was selected to its 13th straight NCAA Tournament on Monday night, earning a No. 4 seed and the right to host First-and-Second Round games in Reed Arena, starting the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16 against Drake at 1:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2. This marks the fifth time in seven years that Texas A&M has hosted First and Second Round games, and the 10th time in the past 12 seasons that Texas A&M has earned a To...More >>

  • Baylor women's basketball earns NCAA two seed

    Baylor women's basketball earns NCAA two seed

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:20:59 GMT
    The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears (31-1) secured the No. 2 seed and will face the 15th-seeded Grambling (19-13) on Friday, March 16 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, the NCAA announced Monday evening. Joining Baylor and Grambling in the NCAA Tournament First Round action in Waco are seventh-seeded Michigan (Record) and 10th-seeded Northern Colorado (Record). The Baylor/Grambling game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. (CT), while the Michigan/Northern Colorado contest will begin a...More >>
    The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears (31-1) secured the No. 2 seed and will face the 15th-seeded Grambling (19-13) on Friday, March 16 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, the NCAA announced Monday evening. Joining Baylor and Grambling in the NCAA Tournament First Round action in Waco are seventh-seeded Michigan (Record) and 10th-seeded Northern Colorado (Record). The Baylor/Grambling game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. (CT), while the Michigan/Northern Colorado contest will begin a...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly