Baylor baseball hosts ranked Sam Houston State

Texas A&M women’s basketball was selected to its 13th straight NCAA Tournament on Monday night, earning a No. 4 seed and the right to host First-and-Second Round games in Reed Arena, starting the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16 against Drake at 1:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2. This marks the fifth time in seven years that Texas A&M has hosted First and Second Round games, and the 10th time in the past 12 seasons that Texas A&M has earned a To...

More >>