Carter Named espnW National Freshman of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named Freshman of the Year by espnW, as part of their annual women's basketball awards. Carter leads Division I freshmen with 21.9 points per game on the season.
 
This is Carter's second National Freshman of the Year honor, as she was honored by USA Today Sports on March 7. She has been named SEC Freshman of the Year, a First Team All-SEC selection and to the All-SEC Tournament Team. She was a four-time SEC Freshman of the Week, and earned espnW Player of the Week honors as well as USBWA Freshman of the Week honors once apiece.
 
Her 21.9 points per game lead Division I freshmen, and mark the highest scoring average for a power conference freshman since Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell in 2014-15. She ranks in the top 10 among Division I freshmen in points per game, assists per game (4.7, 3rd), steals per game (1.88, 10th), field goal percentage (44.5, 9th) and free throw percentage (81.0, 5th).
 
Carter has set the Texas A&M freshman record with 722 points on the season, the second-most by a player of any classification in school history. She set a Texas A&M single-game record with 46 points, including a game-winning shot, at Southern California on Dec. 15.
 
Carter, and the No. 14 Aggies, are awaiting their postseason fate, which will be revealed at 6 p.m. on the NCAA Selection Show, televised by ESPN.

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:36:08 GMT
