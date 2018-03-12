Brown Tabbed SI All-American

Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of five players named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American Team.

It is the third All-America nod of the season for the 6-7 center, as she has been named to the 2018 USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball All-America and to the 2018 espnW All-America second teams. Earning WBCA All-American and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2017, Brown has secured five career All-America awards.

Brown was unanimously voted 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year and to the All-Big 12 first team by league coaches after scoring more points (645) and compiling more rebounds (324) than any other conference player this season. She leads the Lady Bears, who swept Big 12 regular season and tournament crowns, in scoring (20.2), rebounding (10.1) and field goal percentage (.663).

This season, Brown has compiled two 30-point games, 18 20-point games, two 20-rebound efforts and 16 double digit rebound performances. Her career-high 23 boards at No. 21/22 Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 and ranks 10th nationally this year.

The Slidell, La. native was named 2018 Big 12 Most Outstanding Player after posting double-doubles in each of Baylor’s Big 12 Championship contests. She averaged 24.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, while shooting .744 from the floor in the three-game stretch.

Brown is second nationally in field goal percentage (.663), sixth in field goals made (254), 19th in rebounding (324), 20th in final points (645) and 25th in points per game (20.2).

Brown is one of 15 players on the 2018 National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, one of five finalists for the 2018 Lisa Leslie Award (nation's top center), one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year award and one of 33 players on the 2018 Wade Trophy Midseason watch list.