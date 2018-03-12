Brown Tabbed SI All-American - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Brown Tabbed SI All-American

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of five players named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American Team.

It is the third All-America nod of the season for the 6-7 center, as she has been named to the 2018 USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball All-America and to the 2018 espnW All-America second teams. Earning WBCA All-American and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2017, Brown has secured five career All-America awards.

Brown was unanimously voted 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year and to the All-Big 12 first team by league coaches after scoring more points (645) and compiling more rebounds (324) than any other conference player this season. She leads the Lady Bears, who swept Big 12 regular season and tournament crowns, in scoring (20.2), rebounding (10.1) and field goal percentage (.663).

This season, Brown has compiled two 30-point games, 18 20-point games, two 20-rebound efforts and 16 double digit rebound performances. Her career-high 23 boards at No. 21/22 Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 and ranks 10th nationally this year.

The Slidell, La. native was named 2018 Big 12 Most Outstanding Player after posting double-doubles in each of Baylor’s Big 12 Championship contests. She averaged 24.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, while shooting .744 from the floor in the three-game stretch.

Brown is second nationally in field goal percentage (.663), sixth in field goals made (254), 19th in rebounding (324), 20th in final points (645) and 25th in points per game (20.2).

Brown is one of 15 players on the 2018 National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, one of five finalists for the 2018 Lisa Leslie Award (nation's top center), one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year award and one of 33 players on the 2018 Wade Trophy Midseason watch list.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Carter Named espnW National Freshman of the Year

    Carter Named espnW National Freshman of the Year

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:36:08 GMT
    Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named Freshman of the Year by espnW, as part of their annual women's basketball awards. Carter leads Division I freshmen with 21.9 points per game on the season.   This is Carter's second National Freshman of the Year honor, as she was honored by USA Today Sports on March 7. She has been named SEC Freshman of the Year, a First Team All-SEC selection and to the All-SEC Tournament Team. She was a four-time SEC Freshman of the Week, and earned...More >>
    Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named Freshman of the Year by espnW, as part of their annual women's basketball awards. Carter leads Division I freshmen with 21.9 points per game on the season.   This is Carter's second National Freshman of the Year honor, as she was honored by USA Today Sports on March 7. She has been named SEC Freshman of the Year, a First Team All-SEC selection and to the All-SEC Tournament Team. She was a four-time SEC Freshman of the Week, and earned...More >>

  • Brown Tabbed SI All-American

    Brown Tabbed SI All-American

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:34:59 GMT
    Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of five players named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American Team. It is the third All-America nod of the season for the 6-7 center, as she has been named to the 2018 USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball All-America and to the 2018 espnW All-America second teams. Earning WBCA All-American and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2017, Brown has secured five career All-America awards. Brown was u...More >>
    Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of five players named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American Team. It is the third All-America nod of the season for the 6-7 center, as she has been named to the 2018 USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball All-America and to the 2018 espnW All-America second teams. Earning WBCA All-American and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2017, Brown has secured five career All-America awards. Brown was u...More >>

  • Baylor WBB Ranked No. 2 in Final AP Poll

    Baylor WBB Ranked No. 2 in Final AP Poll

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:33:36 GMT
    Baylor women’s basketball earned a No. 2 national ranking in the final release of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday afternoon. It is the highest final ranking for the Lady Bears since earning the No. 1 spot in 2012 and 2013. Baylor has been included in the Top 5 nationally for eight-straight seasons and 10 times overall, all under the direction of 18th-year head coach Kim Mulkey. The Lady Bears, who tallied 743 points in the poll second only to top-ranked UConn’s 8...More >>
    Baylor women’s basketball earned a No. 2 national ranking in the final release of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday afternoon. It is the highest final ranking for the Lady Bears since earning the No. 1 spot in 2012 and 2013. Baylor has been included in the Top 5 nationally for eight-straight seasons and 10 times overall, all under the direction of 18th-year head coach Kim Mulkey. The Lady Bears, who tallied 743 points in the poll second only to top-ranked UConn’s 8...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly