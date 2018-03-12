Police: 33-year-old man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

The Woodway Public Safety Department said that a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor on Monday.

The department said that Jimmy Lee Smith of Moody had been communicating with what he thought was a 16-year-old girl. He was actually communicating with Woodway police officers on social media.

Over the course of the investigation, Smith sent several sexually explicit photos and requested sexually explicit photos from the Woodway officers. Officers reminded Smith numerous time that the girl was 16, and police said he acknowledged he knew he could get in trouble.

He also asked the officers to delete their messages.

Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody at his residence.

