McLennan County DA dismissed two additional Twin Peaks cases

Two cases involving bikers charged for the Twin Peaks shootout who were expected to go on trial have been dismissed.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the case of Cody Ledbetter, 29 and George Bergman on Monday, which a judge later approved. The two dismissals come almost a week after Reyna lost in the primary election.

Both men had been indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity stemming from the shootout outside the former Twin Peaks restaurant that left nine people dead and dozens injured.

In the dismissal, prosecutors stated they will focus their efforts on co-defendants with a higher level of fault. The attorneys for both men reported their clients were relieved knowing they will not face up to life in prison for a crime they didn't commit.

Paul Looney, the attorney for Cody Ledbetter, said his client, a former Cossack, didn't commit any crime, but instead, he ran once the shooting started. The father of the Waco resident, Daniel Boycott, was one of the nine who died after the shootout.

Ledbetter was scheduled to go on trial on April 2.

"I was kind of surprised that it took this long to get there and then I'm disappointed that the only way it happened is when finally after years of trying got a judge to order a trial date. They dismissed a case that they obviously no intention of trying ever," Looney said.

Bergman's attorney Clint Borden said the McLennan County District Attorney's Office agreed to drop the charges against his client back in January but the dismissal was filed until Monday.

"Mr. Bergman is ready to put this part of this saga behind him although he will never forget the nine people who died at Twin Peaks and the several others that were injured. Mr. Bergman hopes the actions of Mr. Reyna’s office and the farce that he created has not made it impossible to prosecute those who are truly guilty of causing the violence," Borden said.

Bergman plans to focus his attention on a civil rights lawsuit that he filed against those he believes are responsible for what his arrest and imprisonment.

Reyna declined to comment on the dismissals. However, last month, he stated members of his office were re-evaluating Ledbetter's case.

Charges against 60 bikers have been dropped now in the past month but more than 100 cases are still pending.

