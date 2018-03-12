Case of Twin Peaks bikers expected to go on trial in April dismissed

Two cases involving Twin Peaks bikers who were expected to go on trial have been dismissed. Cody Ledbetter and George Bergman's cases have been dismissed.

On Monday, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the case of Cody Ledbetter on Monday, which a judge later approved. He was scheduled to go on trial in April. George Bergman's trial was also dismissed.

Both men faced charges for engaging in organized criminal activity stemming from the Twin Peaks biker shootout that left nine people dead and dozens injured in 2015.

