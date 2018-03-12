Case of Twin Peaks bikers expected to go on trial in April dismi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Case of Twin Peaks bikers expected to go on trial in April dismissed

Cody Ledbetter (Source: McLennan County Jail) Cody Ledbetter (Source: McLennan County Jail)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Two cases involving Twin Peaks bikers who were expected to go on trial have been dismissed. Cody Ledbetter and George Bergman's cases have been dismissed.

On Monday, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the case of Cody Ledbetter on Monday, which a judge later approved. He was scheduled to go on trial in April. George Bergman's trial was also dismissed.

Both men faced charges for engaging in organized criminal activity stemming from the Twin Peaks biker shootout that left nine people dead and dozens injured in 2015.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Governor offers $15K reward for mail bomb info

    The Latest: Governor offers $15K reward for mail bomb info

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:20:53 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 22:01:12 GMT
    Authorities investigated after a package exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman. They say the blast is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Source: KXAN/CNN)Authorities investigated after a package exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman. They say the blast is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Source: KXAN/CNN)

    Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

    More >>

    Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

    More >>

  • Family continues to seek answers, justice in murder of loved one

    Family continues to seek answers, justice in murder of loved one

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:57:13 GMT
    (Source: YouCaring.com)(Source: YouCaring.com)

    Family and friends are pleading for someone to come forward with information after their loved one 27-year-old Deonshira "Deon" Slider was killed. 

    More >>

    Family and friends are pleading for someone to come forward with information after their loved one 27-year-old Deonshira "Deon" Slider was killed. 

    More >>

  • Plane carrying 71 people crashes, catches fire in Kathmandu

    Plane carrying 71 people crashes, catches fire in Kathmandu

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:30 AM EDT2018-03-12 09:30:44 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:51:56 GMT
    (Shrada/ @shradhagb, Dan Ayliffe/Twitter, Saroj Basnet/Twitter/CNN)(Shrada/ @shradhagb, Dan Ayliffe/Twitter, Saroj Basnet/Twitter/CNN)

    An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.

    More >>

    An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly