Corsicana K9 finds 75 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Corsicana K9 finds 75 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Corsicana Police Department) (Source: Corsicana Police Department)
CORSICANA, TX (KXXV) -

A Corsicana Police K9 helped troopers find 75 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Sunday. 

Police said in a Facebook post, K9 Dakota and Detective Steven Travis were called to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety during a traffic stop when Dakota discovered 75 pounds of marijuana that were in 73 double sealed bags that made the odor undetectable to human smell.

The post ends promising Dakota a steak for his work. 

