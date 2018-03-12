Corsicana K9 finds 75 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

A Corsicana Police K9 helped troopers find 75 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Police said in a Facebook post, K9 Dakota and Detective Steven Travis were called to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety during a traffic stop when Dakota discovered 75 pounds of marijuana that were in 73 double sealed bags that made the odor undetectable to human smell.

The post ends promising Dakota a steak for his work.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.