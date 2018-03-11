Baylor Bears miss NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Bears miss NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

Southern California, Notre Dame, Baylor and Saint Mary's are the No. 1 seeds for the National Invitation Tournament.

USC (23-11) finished second to Arizona in the Pac-12 this season and lost 75-61 to the Wildcats in the conference tournament final Saturday night, making the Trojans one of the most notable snubs for the NCAA Tournament field.

USC will play UNC Asheville on Tuesday night in its first appearance in the NIT since 1999.

Notre Dame takes on Hampton, Baylor plays Wagner and Saint Mary's faces Southeastern Louisiana in the first round. The Irish also had a strong case for a spot in the NCAA tourney after preseason All-American Bonzie Colson returned from a broken left foot.

Other notable matchups include Marquette taking on Harvard on Wednesday night, and Louisville hosting Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night. Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski and Crimson coach Tommy Amaker each played for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.

