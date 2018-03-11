Brown Earns espnW All-American Distinction

Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of 15 players selected to the espnW 2018 All-America teams by Charlie Crème, Graham Hayes and Mechelle Voepel Sunday. The 6-7 center was named to the second team.

It is the second All-American nod of the season for Brown, who was named to the 2018 USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball All-American second team on March 7. As a sophomore, she earned WBCA All-American and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American recognition.

Brown, who was unanimously selected 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year and to the All-Big 12 first team, leads the Lady Bears in scoring (20.2), rebounding (10.1) and field goal percentage (.663). She has scored more points (645) and pulled down more rebounds (324) than any other conference player so far this year, while compiling a team-high 16 double-doubles.

The Slidell, La. native led Baylor to the 2018 Big 12 Championship crown, averaging 24.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, while shooting .744 from the floor in the three-game tournament. Brown was selected 2018 Big 12 Most Outstanding Player and named to the 2018 Big 12 All-Tournament Team.

On the season, Brown has notched two 30-point games, 18 20-point performances, two 20-rebound efforts and 16 double digit rebound performances. Her career-high 23 rebounds at No. 21/22 Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 and ranks 10th nationally this year.

The 6-7 center is second nationally in field goal percentage (.663), sixth in field goals made (254), 19th in rebounds (324), 20th in final points (645) and 25th in points per game (20.2).

Brown is one of 15 players on the 2018 National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, one of five finalists for the 2018 Lisa Leslie Award (nation’s top center), one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year award and one of 33 players on the 2018 Wade Trophy Midseason watch list.