Texas A&M Selected as No. 7 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M is headed to March Madness as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament as the selection committee revealed the field of 68 for the 2018 Division I Men's Basketball Championship on Sunday.

The Aggies (20-12) earned an at-large bid in the West Region and will face No. 10-seed Providence (21-13) on Friday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Tip-off time and channel information will be available soon.

The winner of the game will face the North Carolina/Lipscomb winner on Sunday, with a trip to the West Regional in Los Angeles on the line.

TICKETS

The individual school ticket allotments for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament are extremely limited. Fans interested in tickets that have previously made a request through the 12th Man Foundation will be contacted shortly. Donors, season ticket holders and former students may request up to four tickets by contacting the 12th Man Foundation by phone at 888-992-4443 beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Student tickets will be distributed to the Reed Rowdies and Aggie Angels. All others are encouraged to visit https://aggi.es/2oZ5AWV for ticket availability.

NOTABLE

• The Aggies will play as a No. 7 seed for the second time in program history, the Aggies were a No. 7 in the 2011 tournament.

• Texas A&M will be making its 14th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament ... 8 of the Aggies' 14 appearances, and 8 of their 11 NCAA wins, have come since 2006 … A&M is 11-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament

• A&M’s NCAA Appearances (14): 1951, 1964, 1969**, 1975, 1980**, 1987, 2006*, 2007**, 2008*, 2009*, 2010*, 2011*, 2016**, 2018 (* 2nd round / ** Sweet Sixteen)

• A&M's tournament seeding history: #3 (2007, 2016), #5 (2010), #6 (1980), #7 (2011, 2018), #9 (2008, 2009), #12 (1987, 2006)

• The SEC set a new league record with eight teams in the NCAA tournament, the SEC’s eight squads trail only the ACC (9) for the most in the country. The Aggies join Tennessee (#3 seed, South Region), Auburn (#4 seed, East Region), Kentucky (#5 seed, South Region), Florida (#6 seed, East Region), Arkansas (#7 seed, East Region), Missouri (#8 seed, South Region) and Alabama (#9 seed, East Region) as the SEC's representatives in the tournament.

• The Aggies have never faced off with the Friars of Providence College on the hardwood.