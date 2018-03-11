82-year-old man dies after house fire in Waco

The Waco Fire Department said an 82-year-old man died after a house fire in Waco, Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the 900 block of Longfellow Dr. at 6:07 a.m. of a report of a person trapped inside the home.

An 82-year-old man was taken to Hillcrest hospital where he later died.

The man's wife was inside the house as well but was able to make it out safely.

A firefighter suffered minor burns.

About 30 firefighters arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.