81-year-old man who died in Waco house fire identified

The Waco Fire Department said an 81-year-old man died after a house fire in Waco, Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the 900 block of Longfellow Dr. at 6:07 a.m. of a report of a person trapped inside the home.

Ray Lee Jackson was taken to Hillcrest hospital where he later died.

The man's wife was inside the house as well but was able to make it out safely.

A firefighter suffered minor burns.

About 30 firefighters arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

