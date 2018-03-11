81-year-old man who died in Waco house fire identified - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

81-year-old man who died in Waco house fire identified

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Fire Department said an 81-year-old man died after a house fire in Waco, Sunday morning. 

Firefighters were called out to the 900 block of Longfellow Dr. at 6:07 a.m. of a report of a person trapped inside the home.

Ray Lee Jackson was taken to Hillcrest hospital where he later died.

The man's wife was inside the house as well but was able to make it out safely. 

 A firefighter suffered minor burns.

About 30 firefighters arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump's strong words on guns give way to political reality

    Trump's strong words on guns give way to political reality

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-03-12 04:40:49 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-12 22:05:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018.

    Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.

    More >>

    Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.

    More >>

  • Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

    Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-12 22:05:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • Plane carrying 71 people crashes, catches fire in Kathmandu

    Plane carrying 71 people crashes, catches fire in Kathmandu

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:30 AM EDT2018-03-12 09:30:44 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-12 22:03:31 GMT
    (Shrada/ @shradhagb, Dan Ayliffe/Twitter, Saroj Basnet/Twitter/CNN)(Shrada/ @shradhagb, Dan Ayliffe/Twitter, Saroj Basnet/Twitter/CNN)

    An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.

    More >>

    An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly