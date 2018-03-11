No. 1 Baylor A&T hosts No. 7 Fairmont State on Monday

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team has kicked off their 2018 campaign with five straight victories, and is returning home to try and extend its winning streak to 14 on Monday night against the seventh-ranked Fairmont State Fighting Falcons at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (5-0) started the 2018 season with a home victory on Feb. 4 over the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 267.435-251.360. They followed that victory with a pair of road wins over Concordia University and Quinnipiac.

The Bears then returned home for a battle against second-ranked Oregon in a rematch of last years’ national championship. The Bears edged the Ducks, 284.725-280.830, giving Oregon its first loss of the season. Last week, the Bears knocked off the Converse Valkyries to extend their winning streak to 13, dating back to last season.

The Fighting Falcons (3-0) have gotten off to a hot this season with three straight victories. On March 6, Fairmont State squeaked by fifth-ranked Hawaii-Pacific, 267.560-267.125, to remain perfect on the year.

For tickets to home meets, visit: http://www.baylorbears.com/tickets/. For updates on the program follow @BaylorAcroTumb on Twitter and Instagram and @BaylorAcrobaticsandTumbling on Facebook.