Traffic Alert: Vehicle accident caused delays on southbound I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Vehicle accident caused delays on southbound I-35

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
ROSS, TX (KXXV) -

A vehicle accident on the frontage road caused delays on southbound I-35 at Tours Rd in Ross according to TxDOT. 

Expect delays and find alternate routes. 

There is no estimated time for clear up.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Pentagon head warns Syrian forces on use of chemical weapons

    Pentagon head warns Syrian forces on use of chemical weapons

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-11 12:40:23 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-03-12 02:32:02 GMT
    (SANA via AP). This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Mekdad denied opposition charges that government for...(SANA via AP). This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Mekdad denied opposition charges that government for...

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.

    More >>

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.

    More >>

  • US officials: No more conditions imposed on NKorea for talks

    US officials: No more conditions imposed on NKorea for talks

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-11 12:10:17 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-03-12 02:31:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 9, 2018. After months of trading insults and threats of...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 9, 2018. After months of trading insults and threats of...

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South...

    More >>

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

    More >>

  • 2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash

    2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:10:43 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-03-12 02:30:45 GMT
    It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. (Source: Twitter/@FDNY)It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. (Source: Twitter/@FDNY)

    Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.

    More >>

    Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly