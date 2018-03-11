Police identify man who died in Harker Heights shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police identify man who died in Harker Heights shooting

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

The Harker Heights Police Department said a man died after a shooting on Saturday night. The man has been identified as 35-year-old Thomas Raymond West from Harker Heights. 

Police officers were called out to the 1000 block of Indian Trail around 6:46 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground bleeding from entry and exit gunshot wounds in the abdomen and hip. 

EMS arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim died from his injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 254-953-5400.

