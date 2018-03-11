Police ask for help finding murder suspect

An arrest warrant has been released for a man accused of shooting and killing a Harker Heights man. (Source: Harker Heights Police Department)

An arrest warrant has been released for a man accused of shooting and killing a Harker Heights man.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Thomas Raymond West from Harker Heights. The suspect, Joseph Blas, 26, is suspected of killing West.

Police officers were called out to the 1000 block of Indian Trail around 6:46 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground bleeding from entry and exit gunshot wounds in the abdomen and hip.

EMS arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim died from his injuries.

Blas is considered a fugitive and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

Police also need help finding a person of interest who may have knowledge of the events around the murder. Police believe his name is Cliff and that he may live in the Killeen area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 254-953-5400.

