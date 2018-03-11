Man dies after shooting in Harker Heights

The Harker Heights Police Department said a man died after a shooting on Saturday night.

Police officers were called out to the 1000 block of Indian Trail around 6:46 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground bleeding from entry and exit gunshot wounds in the abdomen and hip.

EMS arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 254-953-5400.

