Highlanders top Hill in game one, game two suspended - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders top Hill in game one, game two suspended

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlanders and Hill Rebels met at Bosque River Ballpark this afternoon for the final two games of their four-game conference series. The Highlanders got a victory in game one but game two was suspended due to darkness with Hill leading 16-9 after eight innings. The game will resume at 2 p.m. tomorrow

The Highlanders defeated the Rebels 8-2 in the opener with Jase Embry getting the win on the mound.

McLennan began the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning as Dylan Neuse singled, moved to second on a balk and scored on a single by Keaton Milford.

The Highlanders added two runs in the second. Thomas Santos led off with a single but was out at second on a fielder’s choice by Nick Thornquist. George Callil followed with a triple to score Thornquist; and Callil scored on a triple by Neuse.

Three more Highlander runs scored in the bottom of the third. Josh Breaux drew a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Griffin Paxton. Santos followed with a single and both runners scored on a triple by Thornquist.

The final two McLennan runs scored in the fifth. Santos was safe at first on an error and Thornquist singled. Both runners scored on a single by Callil.

The win secures the series win for the Highlanders and improves their conference record to 3-0 and overall record to 16-5.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Highlanders top Hill in game one, game two suspended

    Highlanders top Hill in game one, game two suspended

    Saturday, March 10 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-03-11 02:59:37 GMT
    The McLennan Highlanders and Hill Rebels met at Bosque River Ballpark this afternoon for the final two games of their four-game conference series. The Highlanders got a victory in game one but game two was suspended due to darkness with Hill leading 16-9 after eight innings. The game will resume at 2 p.m. tomorrow The Highlanders defeated the Rebels 8-2 in the opener with Jase Embry getting the win on the mound. McLennan began the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inni...More >>
    The McLennan Highlanders and Hill Rebels met at Bosque River Ballpark this afternoon for the final two games of their four-game conference series. The Highlanders got a victory in game one but game two was suspended due to darkness with Hill leading 16-9 after eight innings. The game will resume at 2 p.m. tomorrow The Highlanders defeated the Rebels 8-2 in the opener with Jase Embry getting the win on the mound. McLennan began the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inni...More >>

  • McLennan Baseball changing schedule due to weather forecast

    McLennan Baseball changing schedule due to weather forecast

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-03-05 02:20:37 GMT
    Once again, weather forecasts are forcing the McLennan Highlander baseball program to alter its playing schedule. Tomorrow's nine-inning game with Blinn originally scheduled for 3 p.m. in Brenham will now be played at 2:30 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark in Waco. The Highlanders will now travel to Brenham April 9 for a 3 p.m. game.More >>
    Once again, weather forecasts are forcing the McLennan Highlander baseball program to alter its playing schedule. Tomorrow's nine-inning game with Blinn originally scheduled for 3 p.m. in Brenham will now be played at 2:30 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark in Waco. The Highlanders will now travel to Brenham April 9 for a 3 p.m. game.More >>

  • Highlassies sweep rival Weatherford

    Highlassies sweep rival Weatherford

    Saturday, March 10 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-03-11 02:57:54 GMT
    The McLennan Highlassies picked up another doubleheader sweep this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, this time over their conference rivals, the Weatherford Lady Coyotes. The Highlassies defeated the Lady Coyotes 4-1 in the first game with Victoria Vasquez getting the win. Vasquez was on fire in the circle, allowing only two hits and striking out 10 batters. The game was scoreless through the first four and one-half innings of play. McLennan finally got on the board with one run i...More >>
    The McLennan Highlassies picked up another doubleheader sweep this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, this time over their conference rivals, the Weatherford Lady Coyotes. The Highlassies defeated the Lady Coyotes 4-1 in the first game with Victoria Vasquez getting the win. Vasquez was on fire in the circle, allowing only two hits and striking out 10 batters. The game was scoreless through the first four and one-half innings of play. McLennan finally got on the board with one run i...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly