The seventh-ranked Texas A&M softball team shutout No. 19 Ole Miss, 7-0, behind a nine-strikeout performance by Samantha Show Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Show tossed her third shutout of the season, giving up just three hits, one walk and fanning nine to move to 7-2 on the season. The East Bernard, Texas, native got stronger as the game wore on, striking out five in the game’s final two innings.

The junior helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles. Sarah Hudek and Kaitlyn Alderink each added two hits for the Aggies (23-3, 2-0 SEC), who outhit the Rebels, 11-3, and had each batter in the lineup reach base.

Ole Miss’ (13-6, 0-2 SEC) Anna Borgen suffered the loss, giving up three runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.