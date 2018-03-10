Baylor Baseball Claims Series vs. George Washington

Baylor baseball earned a series win in a 6-1 decision over George Washington on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (7-5) turned eight hits into six runs while starter Hayden Kettler kept the Colonials (7-8) off balance.

After giving up two one-out singles in the first inning, Kettler retired his next 12 batters to give the Baylor offense a chance to get ahead. In the third inning, Kettler got what he needed as Richard Cunningham led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Bissonette. Two more runs scored in the frame after singles by Tucker Cascadden and Davion Downey led to a two-run, two-out double by Shea Langeliers.

BU added to the lead in the fourth, scoring on a double steal by Nick Loftin and Cunningham, who both reached on singles. The throw to third was wild, which allowed Loftin to trot home.

In the fifth, Cole Haring led off with a double and scored on a two-run home run by Downey to extend the lead to 6-0. The Colonials used two hits and an error to score a run in the sixth but that was all they could manage.

Kettler (2-2) earned the win, giving up a run on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings. George Washington starter Elliott Raimo (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in four innings.

NOTES

*Baylor has won four straight games for the first time this season.

*Baylor is 2-0 on its current seven-game home stand.

*Baylor has won two of its three series this season.

*Baylor is has finished its home schedule with a .500 record or better (4-1 in 2018) in all 19 seasons at Baylor Ballpark (since 1999) and is 420-194 all-time at the park.

*Baylor has hit 93 home runs in 122 games under Rodriguez. BU hit 51 in 2017 for its most homers since 2010 (57). BU has eight in 2018.

*Hayden Kettler set a career high with seven strikeouts and tied a career high with seven innings pitched. He has tossed five innings with three runs or less and four or more strikeouts in three of four starts this season.

*Drew Robertson has five straight scoreless appearances and set a career high with four strikeouts.

*Andy Thomas’ career-high 11-game hitting streak to begin the season came to an end.

*Davion Downey has reached base in seven straight games as he had his second multi-hit game (2) of the season and first multi-RBI game (2), hitting his first career home run.

*Shea Langeliers has a six-game hitting streak as he had his team-high fourth multi-RBI game of the season (2).

*Cole Haring has a six-game hitting streak.

*Nick Loftin has reached base in five straight games and has a three-game hitting streak,

*Tucker Cascadden has a hit in three straight games.

*Richard Cunningham registered his third multi-hit game of the season (2).