Family continues to seek answers, justice in murder of loved one

Family and friends are pleading for someone to come forward with information after their loved one 27-year-old Deonshira "Deon" Slider was killed.

Slider was shot and killed two weeks ago on Feb. 23 outside an apartment complex in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is now offering a $5,000 dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting.

Family members said there are people out there who know something and they are pleading them to speak up.

"It's just hurtful. We want justice. That's what we want. And we're not going to rest until we get it," Tomeka Womack, Slider's cousin, said.

"I'm asking you please.I'm begging you, please. Come forward. Talk to somebody," Joe Lee Brooke Jr., Slider's grandfather, said.

If you know anything or heard anything about Deon Slider's murder, call Crime Stoppers at 254-580-9120 or Detective Orozco at 254-582-8406.

