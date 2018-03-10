Family continues to seek answers, justice in murder of loved one - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Family continues to seek answers, justice in murder of loved one

(Source: YouCaring.com) (Source: YouCaring.com)
HILLSBORO, TX (KXXV) -

Family and friends are pleading for someone to come forward with information after their loved one 27-year-old Deonshira "Deon" Slider was killed.

Slider was shot and killed two weeks ago on Feb. 23 outside an apartment complex in Hillsboro. 

Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is now offering a $5,000 dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting. 

Family members said there are people out there who know something and they are pleading them to speak up.

"It's just hurtful. We want justice. That's what we want. And we're not going to rest until we get it," Tomeka Womack, Slider's cousin, said.

"I'm asking you please.I'm begging you, please. Come forward. Talk to somebody," Joe Lee Brooke Jr., Slider's grandfather, said.

If you know anything or heard anything about Deon Slider's murder, call Crime Stoppers at 254-580-9120 or Detective Orozco at 254-582-8406.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:34 AM EST2018-03-11 06:34:47 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:01 AM EDT2018-03-11 10:01:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...

    Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.

    More >>

    Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.

    More >>

  • Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

    Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-03-10 17:57:02 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-11 09:12:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing banning b...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing banning b...
    The Trump administration is proposing banning rapid-fire bump stocks like those used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.More >>
    The Trump administration is proposing banning rapid-fire bump stocks like those used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.More >>

  • The Latest: Trump urges support for GOP House candidate

    The Latest: Trump urges support for GOP House candidate

    Saturday, March 10 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-03-10 23:24:30 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-11 09:12:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White in Washington, Saturday, March 10, 2018, before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveli...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White in Washington, Saturday, March 10, 2018, before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveli...
    Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is stirring up Pennsylvania voters gathered for a rally with President Donald Trump days before a key special congressional election.More >>
    Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is stirring up Pennsylvania voters gathered for a rally with President Donald Trump days before a key special congressional election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly