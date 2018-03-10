West community to hold benefit for 2-year-old fighting cancer

The city of West is getting ready to help one of their own this weekend.

Two-year-old Avery Stone and her family found out she had a brain tumor on Christmas Day. Her parents said she had some previously unexplained health problems.

After a CT scan on Christmas Day, doctors found a golf ball sized tumor on the back of Avery's brain. Doctors say the cancer she is fighting is rare. Avery just completed two rounds of chemotherapy.

Brooke and Luke Stone, Avery's parents, said it has been a tough couple of months for their family, but their community's support has helped them immensely.

"I don't even know where to begin to start to pay people back for this," Luke Stone said.

"You know when you say thank you, it's not enough. You just don't even know how to say what you mean. You just want to wrap everyone in a hug," Brooke Stone said.

On Sunday, March 11, there will be a benefit for Avery Stone to help the family with the growing medical costs.

The benefit will be at the KC Hall in West at 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive at 11 a.m. It is free to get in, but they are charging $10 for a BBQ plate if you want to eat.

There will be a silent auction, live auctions and activities for the kids.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the family.

There is also a P.O. Box set up for anyone who wishes to send cards, letters, donations or just well wishes to sweet Avery:

Avery Stone

P.O. Box 163

West, TX 76691

