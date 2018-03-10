Historical mural unveiled in Copperas Cove

The Five Hills Art Guild in Copperas Cove unveiled a mural Saturday, that depicts the town in the early 1900's.

The mural is historically accurate and it was created from photographs of not only the buildings but every person in the painting.

Some of the people are young but most of the people in the mural have been living in the area for decades. Including the man that cut the ribbon, who is seen in the mural driving a horse-drawn buggy.

The director of the project, Catherine Blashack, said the best part of the project was seeing the people and family members of those painted on the wall and how much it means to them and the community.

The team started drawing the mural back in October and just completed the work this morning and everyone who worked on the project were volunteers.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.