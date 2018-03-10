Historical mural unveiled in Copperas Cove - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Historical mural unveiled in Copperas Cove

By Adam Schindler, Photographer
Connect
Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

The Five Hills Art Guild in Copperas Cove unveiled a mural Saturday, that depicts the town in the early 1900's.

The mural is historically accurate and it was created from photographs of not only the buildings but every person in the painting.

Some of the people are young but most of the people in the mural have been living in the area for decades. Including the man that cut the ribbon, who is seen in the mural driving a horse-drawn buggy. 

The director of the project, Catherine Blashack, said the best part of the project was seeing the people and family members of those painted on the wall and how much it means to them and the community.  

The team started drawing the mural back in October and just completed the work this morning and everyone who worked on the project were volunteers.  

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:34 AM EST2018-03-11 06:34:47 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-03-11 10:03:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...

    Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.

    More >>

    Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.

    More >>

  • Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

    Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-03-10 17:57:02 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-11 09:12:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing banning b...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing banning b...
    The Trump administration is proposing banning rapid-fire bump stocks like those used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.More >>
    The Trump administration is proposing banning rapid-fire bump stocks like those used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.More >>

  • The Latest: Trump urges support for GOP House candidate

    The Latest: Trump urges support for GOP House candidate

    Saturday, March 10 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-03-10 23:24:30 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-11 09:12:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White in Washington, Saturday, March 10, 2018, before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveli...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White in Washington, Saturday, March 10, 2018, before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveli...
    Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is stirring up Pennsylvania voters gathered for a rally with President Donald Trump days before a key special congressional election.More >>
    Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is stirring up Pennsylvania voters gathered for a rally with President Donald Trump days before a key special congressional election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly