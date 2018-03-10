Two inmates who escaped from Hill County Jail have been recaptured

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said the two inmates that escaped jail early Saturday morning have been recaptured in Waco.

Authorities received specific leads that lead them to recapture the inmates around 2 p.m. in Waco.

Both escapees have been taken into custody by the U.S.Marshal Service Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team team from Waco and Hill County Sheriff's deputies.

Chief Deputy Rick White said the two inmates slipped through the back kitchen door and jumped a fence that was cut from the facility around 5:04 a.m.

The jail conducted a head count at 5 a.m and discovered through security cameras that the two inmates had escaped.

The two inmates have been identified as 39-year-old Billy Crelia and 38-year-old Corey Buckner.

Crelia was at the jail for parole violation engaging in organized criminal activity and for possession of a controlled substance.

Buckner was at the jail for evading arrest and for robbery.

A search of the area resulted in the discovery of some clothing in the wooded area to the north of Hill County Sheriff's Office.

Texas Game Wardens responded to assist in the search using their canines.

Tracking dogs found that the scent of the inmates ended on Hwy 22.

The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in the search.

