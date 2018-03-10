Man arrested after one person died from auto-pedestrian accident in 2016

The Harker Heights Police Department said they arrested a man for fleeing the scene where a juvenile died after an auto-pedestrian accident in August of 2016.

36-year-old Richard Anthony Salinas of Copperas Cove was arrested on a warrant for accident involving injury fail to stop and render aid.

Salinas was arrested at his home in Copperas Cove around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

The auto-pedestrian accident happened on August 19, 2016.

Police responded to the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway where a vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene of the crash.

A juvenile victim was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

In the early stages of the investigation, only sketchy details were available regarding the description of the suspect.

An off-duty Harker Heights police officer saw the suspected vehicle and driver. The Bell County District Attorney Office agreed that there was probable cause for the arrest and issued the arrest warrant.

Salinas is being held at the Harker Heights Police Department awaiting to be transported to the Bell County Jail.

A Justice of the Peace set his bond at $1,000,000.

