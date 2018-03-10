Man arrested during traffic stop after he assaulted deputies while trying to hide drugs

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after he assaulted deputies while trying to hide drugs Friday night.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop on Hwy 179 in Dew around 10:30 p.m.

When deputies approached the vehicle they noticed the driver began to move around inside his car and putting his hands beside the seat.

The driver ignored the commands of the deputies to show his hands and continued to move inside the vehicle.

Deputies were able to see that the driver did not have a weapon in his hands but appeared to be hiding something.

The deputies made contact with the driver and the driver started using force against the deputies.

The driver of the car fought deputies so hard that he fought completely out of his clothing except for his boxers.

The driver was finally placed in handcuffs with only minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to Freestone County Jail and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting arrest search or transport, 2 counts of assault on a public servant and multiple warrants from Out of County Agency.

