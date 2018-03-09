RBI record falls as Aggie softball downs Ole Miss

Tori Vidales broke the Texas A&M career RBI record Friday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex as the No. 7 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 19 Ole Miss, 8-6, in the conference opener.

Vidales’ record-breaker came in the bottom of the fourth as the senior hit her sixth home run of the season. The three RBI gave her 191 for her career, passing Meagan May’s (2010-13) 189.

The Aggie (22-3, 1-0 SEC) offense recorded eight runs off 10 hits and was led by Erica Russell, who went 2-for-2 with a two-run single in the second. A&M broke things open in the bottom of the fourth after scoring four runs, highlighted by the Vidales dinger to give the Maroon & White a 5-1 lead. Keeli Milligan tallied her first career out-of-the-park home run in the fifth to extend the lead to seven.

Ole Miss (13-5, 0-1 SEC) rallied in the sixth and seventh, cutting the lead to two and getting the tying run on base, but Payton McBride was able to close out the game with a groundout.

In the circle, Trinity Harrington moved to 7-1 on the season after striking out four in 6.1 innings pitched. Ole Miss’ Kaitlin Lee (8-2) was saddled with the loss after giving up six runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings pitched.