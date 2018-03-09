MCC hoops falls to South Plains in regional semis

Baylor baseball notched a 6-3 win in its series opener vs. George Washington on Friday evening at Baylor Ballpark.More >>
The 38th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis program extended its win streak to five-straight dual matches, three against ranked foes, with the sweep of its doubleheader at Hurd Tennis Center on Friday.More >>
Tori Vidales broke the Texas A&M career RBI record Friday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex as the No. 7 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 19 Ole Miss, 8-6, in the conference opener.More >>
The No. 20 McLennan Highlanders run at a Region V title came to an end with a heartbreaking 85-76 loss to the South Plains Texans in the semifinal round of the tournament.More >>
In its first Southeastern Conference road trip of the season, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team suffered a 4-0 setback at No. 11 South Carolina today at the Carolina Tennis Center.More >>
