UMHB women's tennis falls in season opener

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s tennis team dropped an 8-1 decision to LeTourneau University Friday afternoon in Belton. The Cru opens their 2018 season at 0-1 while the YellowJackets improved to 3-1. Ashlee Montgomery earned UMHB’s lone win with a 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 win at No. 3 singles.







The Cru returns to action on Tuesday, March 20th in a 1 p.m. match against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.