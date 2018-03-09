Central Texans are getting better prepared for in case of a disaster

The Central Texas Disaster Action Relief Team, or D.A.R.T, held its first ever introduction to community emergency response class in Killeen on Friday night.

The class was designed by FEMA to teach people how to help themselves, their neighbors and the community in case of a disaster.

People in the class are learning everything from light search and rescue and emergency medical operations to disaster preparedness and disaster psychology.

Andrea Forte, the director of the Central Texas D.A.R.T, says she joined the team out of a sense of responsibility to her community and the hopes it will improve community efforts in times of disaster.

After two days in a classroom and one-day receiving hands-on training, people will get a certificate from FEMA and the Texas Division of Emergency Management and become members of the Central Texas Disaster Action Relief Team.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.