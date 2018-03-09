ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT: Twitter user creates thread assigning - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT: Twitter user creates thread assigning Matthew McConaughey characters to Texas cities

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Salvador Ramirez assigned his character from Interstellar to Waco (Source: Twitter) Salvador Ramirez assigned his character from Interstellar to Waco (Source: Twitter)
(KXXV) -

Texans love a lot of things. Queso, Whataburger, H-E-B, Buccee's, and the man who coined the classic phrase, "Alright, Alright, Alright." Yep, Matthew McConaughey.

One Twitter user created a thread to assign most Texas cities a Matthew McConaughey character - including a couple in Central Texas. 

The Twitter user, Salvador Ramirez, has over 4,000 retweets on the thread.

Be sure to see what he picked for Waco and Fort Hood by clicking through the slideshow. If you can't see the slideshow, please click here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly