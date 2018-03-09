Traffic Alert: Car accident now clear after causing delays on southbound I-35 in Lacy-Lakeview

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
A U-Haul crash turned manhunt caused Interstate 14 to be shut down for three hours and significant backups near Nolanville on Friday morning.More >>
A U-Haul crash turned manhunt caused Interstate 14 to be shut down for three hours and significant backups near Nolanville on Friday morning.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>