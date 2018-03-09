Traffic Alert: Car accident now clear after causing delays on so - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Car accident now clear after causing delays on southbound I-35 in Lacy-Lakeview

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (KXXV) -

A vehicle crash on southbound I-35 in Lacy Lakeview is now clear after causing delays, according to TxDOT. 

The accident was just north of Crest Dr. 

Traffic was backed up to W. Elm Mott Dr./Leroy Pkwy. 

