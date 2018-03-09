MCC golf ranked second in Bushnell Golfweek poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC golf ranked second in Bushnell Golfweek poll

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlanders golf team is No. 2 in in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. McLennan received 54 points in the poll, three points behind top-ranked Indian Hills (Iowa) with 57. Midland (Texas) is in third with 51 points, followed by Eastern Florida State in fourth with 40 and Iowa Western in fifth with 31.

McLennan, Midland and Western Texas (sixth) along with New Mexico and Odessa (tied for ninth) all compete in NJCAA Region V.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Lady Bears host NCAA selection party

    Lady Bears host NCAA selection party

    Friday, March 9 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-03-09 21:33:06 GMT

    The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears and the Tip Off Club are hosting a watch party for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Monday, March 12 at the Stone Room located inside the Ferrell Center.

    More >>

    The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears and the Tip Off Club are hosting a watch party for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Monday, March 12 at the Stone Room located inside the Ferrell Center.

    More >>

  • Lady Bears route to Big 12 tournament title released

    Lady Bears route to Big 12 tournament title released

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-02-28 04:58:17 GMT

    The bracket has been determined for the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, to be played at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena from March 2-5.

    More >>

    The bracket has been determined for the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, to be played at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena from March 2-5.

    More >>

  • Top-Seeded Baylor WBB Prepares for Big 12 Run

    Top-Seeded Baylor WBB Prepares for Big 12 Run

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-03-02 23:13:00 GMT
    MARCH MADNESS BEGINS Top-seeded and third-ranked Baylor (28-1, 18-0) kicks off March Madness at the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. (CT). The Lady Bears will meet the winner of No. 8 Kansas State and No. 9 Kansas in the quarterfinal contest. FOLLOW ALONG Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on FSN with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori ...More >>
    MARCH MADNESS BEGINS Top-seeded and third-ranked Baylor (28-1, 18-0) kicks off March Madness at the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. (CT). The Lady Bears will meet the winner of No. 8 Kansas State and No. 9 Kansas in the quarterfinal contest. FOLLOW ALONG Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on FSN with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly