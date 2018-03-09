MCC golf ranked second in Bushnell Golfweek poll

The McLennan Highlanders golf team is No. 2 in in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. McLennan received 54 points in the poll, three points behind top-ranked Indian Hills (Iowa) with 57. Midland (Texas) is in third with 51 points, followed by Eastern Florida State in fourth with 40 and Iowa Western in fifth with 31.

McLennan, Midland and Western Texas (sixth) along with New Mexico and Odessa (tied for ninth) all compete in NJCAA Region V.