A&M equestrian faces top ranked Georiga

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
The No. 3 Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts top-ranked Georgia in the final conference meet of the season, Saturday, at 11 a.m. CT at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies (9-4, 3-2 SEC) are coming off of a 14-4 victory over No. 6 Baylor on Feb. 24. The Maroon & White were led by Alex Desiderio in Equitation over Fences after tallying an 85-83 win over Madison Day to earn Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors.

Rachael Hake secured her 10th victory of the season in Fences, while also being named MOP in Equitation on the Flat. In the Western arena, Avery Ellis earned her third consecutive MOP in Horsemanship, while Madison Bohman defeated Kaylynn DeBernard, 70.5-69, to sweep the MOP honors.

Georgia (8-1, 4-1 SEC) edged out SMU, 11-8, on March 2 at the UGA Equestrian Complex. The Bulldogs’ Ali Tritschler scored the final point in Fences to take the event, 3-2, before winning Flat, 3-2, where Tritschler was named the MOP. The Bulldogs controlled the Western arena, sweeping Horsemanship, 5-0, while also winning Reining, 4-1. Bailey Anderson led the way for the Horsemanship squad with a 75.5 to earn MOP honors.

The two teams competed earlier this season on Oct. 13 in Bishop, Ga., where the Aggies fell to the Bulldogs, 12-4. Brianna Peddicord tallied the lone point for the Maroon & White in Flat, while also being named MOP for her efforts. Rhian Murphy earned a victory in Fences by defeating Addy Cord, 80-77. Bailey Cook added another point with her 76-74.5 defeat over Sammie Johnson, and Bohman was named MOP after a 72-71 win against Kyndall Harper.

  • Lady Bears host NCAA selection party

    The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears and the Tip Off Club are hosting a watch party for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Monday, March 12 at the Stone Room located inside the Ferrell Center.

  • Lady Bears route to Big 12 tournament title released

    The bracket has been determined for the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, to be played at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena from March 2-5.

  • Top-Seeded Baylor WBB Prepares for Big 12 Run

    MARCH MADNESS BEGINS Top-seeded and third-ranked Baylor (28-1, 18-0) kicks off March Madness at the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. (CT). The Lady Bears will meet the winner of No. 8 Kansas State and No. 9 Kansas in the quarterfinal contest. FOLLOW ALONG Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on FSN with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori ...More >>
