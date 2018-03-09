A&M equestrian faces top ranked Georiga

The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears and the Tip Off Club are hosting a watch party for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Monday, March 12 at the Stone Room located inside the Ferrell Center.More >>
The bracket has been determined for the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, to be played at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena from March 2-5.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders golf team is No. 2 in in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. McLennan received 54 points in the poll, three points behind top-ranked Indian Hills (Iowa) with 57.More >>
The No. 3 Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts top-ranked Georgia in the final conference meet of the season, Saturday, at 11 a.m. CT at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.More >>
